Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,835 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 28.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter worth about $26,000. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.77.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,784,533 shares of company stock valued at $403,725,245 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

