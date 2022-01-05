Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 450.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 11.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 14.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 40.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.88 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

