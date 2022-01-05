Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 71,973 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 428,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 107,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 57,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

