MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 844 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.85 and a 12-month high of $92.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average is $89.59.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.