MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New $425,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of ILCB opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42.

