MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $612,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after acquiring an additional 243,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after acquiring an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.