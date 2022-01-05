Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 5,619 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 259.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 82,021 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Select Medical by 15.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 105.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after buying an additional 978,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 75.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 43,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEM opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

