Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,418,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,305,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $64.34.

