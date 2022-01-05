Ethverse 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,648.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $4,648.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethverse has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.24 or 0.00395450 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009921 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000938 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $573.77 or 0.01238242 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About Ethverse

ETHV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.