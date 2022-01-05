Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the November 30th total of 349,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 363,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,452. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13).

TCNNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

