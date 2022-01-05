SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Down 68.6% in December

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.0 days.

SWONF stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. SoftwareONE has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud technology solutions worldwide. It offers software licensing and procurement to software lifecycle management; and cloud-first advisory, delivery, and managed solutions. The company’s solutions include cloud spend management, digital supply chain, managed backup, managed cloud, managed security services, publisher advisory services, software lifecycle management, unified communications, and user productivity solutions.

