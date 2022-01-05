SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Down 68.6% in December

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the November 30th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 223.0 days.
SWONF stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $21.16. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. SoftwareONE has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
About SoftwareONE
Featured Story: Tariff
Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.