Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.75

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.30, with a volume of 270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

WASH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

