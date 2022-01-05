Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading Down 3.7%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $119.94 and last traded at $119.97. Approximately 159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 93,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.50 and a 200 day moving average of $96.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 14.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Veritiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Veritiv by 111.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veritiv by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Veritiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

