Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.64

Shares of Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.64 and last traded at C$9.66, with a volume of 15771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$703.43 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$126.59 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.31%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.17%.

About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.