Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $10.54

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $10.90. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 20 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 89.77% and a return on equity of 2,548.91%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

