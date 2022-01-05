Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 164,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,499,052 shares.The stock last traded at $62.80 and had previously closed at $63.73.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

