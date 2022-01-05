Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 29,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 506,290 shares.The stock last traded at $49.90 and had previously closed at $49.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.