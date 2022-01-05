Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 42,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on HII. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.33.

HII stock opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.