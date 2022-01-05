Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $565,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Nielsen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

