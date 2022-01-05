Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

