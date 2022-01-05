Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Shares of EQIX opened at $814.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $810.15 and a 200-day moving average of $815.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

