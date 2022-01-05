44,000 Shares in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. EVgo Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

