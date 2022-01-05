Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 13,624 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,624 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,753,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,697,000 after purchasing an additional 638,143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $22.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

