MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $148.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.88 and its 200 day moving average is $161.45. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

