MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 174,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG stock opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

