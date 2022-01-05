S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $469.80.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $459.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $465.06 and a 200-day moving average of $443.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.