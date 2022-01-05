ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACO.X. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATCO to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.10 per share, with a total value of C$154,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,356,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,083,255,684.60.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$42.40 on Wednesday. ATCO has a twelve month low of C$35.70 and a twelve month high of C$46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.57.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

