Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $33,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,665 shares of company stock worth $2,008,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -279.28 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.78.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

