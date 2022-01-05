15,159 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $207.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.71. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $149.33 and a twelve month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

