Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.61% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 94,043,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 118.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,412 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after acquiring an additional 739,472 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,204,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,247,000 after acquiring an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,166,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,584,000 after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.92. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

