Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.05% of Cooper Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 110.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 29.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

NYSE COO opened at $417.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.15 and a 200 day moving average of $415.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $354.07 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

