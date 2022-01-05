Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,380 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BRMK opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

