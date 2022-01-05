Open Platform Market Cap Hits $4.50 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $286,824.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

