Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

