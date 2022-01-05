$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to announce $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,700%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.