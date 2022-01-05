NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,806 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NMI were worth $28,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 53.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NMI by 9.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

