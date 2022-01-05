PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stake Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.85% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $32,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 645.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 125,321 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.78 per share, with a total value of $8,118,294.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and have sold 45,000 shares valued at $2,985,150. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

