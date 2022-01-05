Boston Partners Lowers Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,326,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,293,397 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Enerplus were worth $36,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE:ERF opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.94. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

