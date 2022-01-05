Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 296,239 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $37,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $27,326,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 849,920 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 304,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,644,000 after buying an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VNOM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

