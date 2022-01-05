frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 945,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.12% of frontdoor worth $39,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter valued at $146,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

