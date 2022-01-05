Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Trading 7.2% Higher

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.79. 1,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 148,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 14.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 98.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

