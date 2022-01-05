Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Trading Up 5.1%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.61. Approximately 56,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,526,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 541,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

