Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Up 4.3%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares shot up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22. 16,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,208,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $907.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after buying an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after buying an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,589,000 after buying an additional 206,599 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 584,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

