AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Down 4%

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 15.02 and last traded at 15.11. 1,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 801,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.74.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 29.00.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 20.14.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 61.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.