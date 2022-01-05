AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Down 4%

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 15.02 and last traded at 15.11. 1,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 801,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.74.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 29.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is 20.14.
AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)
AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
