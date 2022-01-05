AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Trading Down 4%

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 15.02 and last traded at 15.11. 1,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 801,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at 15.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 29.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 20.14.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.15 by -0.23. The firm had revenue of 65.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

