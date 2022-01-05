Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 4.7%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 329,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Absci currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 258.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at about $89,767,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,629,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,626,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Absci in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,345,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

