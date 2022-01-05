Short Interest in Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Grows By 1,350.0%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,046,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Red White & Bloom Brands stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,746. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

About Red White & Bloom Brands

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

