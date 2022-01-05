Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Grows By 1,155.6%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 1,155.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUPBY shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.73) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $11.34. 86,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,811. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

