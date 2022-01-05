Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Short Interest Update

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 856,600 shares, an increase of 958.8% from the November 30th total of 80,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Cohn Robbins stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 1,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,881. Cohn Robbins has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after buying an additional 2,160,158 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the second quarter worth about $18,475,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 33.2% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,783,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 443,980 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 89.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 266,675 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cohn Robbins in the third quarter worth about $4,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

