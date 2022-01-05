WINkLink Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $437.73 million and approximately $322.02 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINkLink Coin Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,169,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

